Anamosa
In the Jones County Courthouse Sept. 15, the second of two inmates charged in the March 23 attacks at the Anamosa State Penitentiary pleaded guilty to the related charges.
Michael Dutcher, 28, plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping in the first degree. Charges stemmed from what investigators say was a failed escape attempt which resulted in the deaths of Registered Nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, 46, injuries to inmate McKinley Roby and attempted kidnapping of staff member Lorie Matthes.
The other inmate charged in the attack, Thomas Woodard, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.
Dutcher had previously entered a plea of not guilty and had been planning to argue self-defense in the charges. He had been set to go to trial Sept. 21.
Part of the charges against Dutcher were made under the definition of aiding and abetting. In Iowa Code, aiding and abetting is defined as, “All persons involved in the commission of the crime, whether they directly commit the crime or knowingly aid or abet its commission shall be treated the same way.”
Dutcher admitted to an attempted escape and being an active participate in the planning and execution of the attempted escape and approved of the plan to escape. He also admitted to having an understanding that individuals would be killed or taken hostage if needed to facilitate the escape.
Dutcher also admitted to moving Matthes from the hallway to the break room during the escape attempt against her will and to interfere with the execution of duties. He admitted to holding the hammer over her head as a threat of force if she did not comply.
He also admitted to grabbing Roby and assaulting him.
As part of the plea agreement, Dutcher will be allowed to serve his sentence out in the state of Missouri.
Sentence given out
Following the pleas, the trial moved directly to sentencing for which the prosecution team of Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown and Assistant Attorney General Andrew Prosser asked for the sentences to be run consecutively. Dutcher’s attorney argued for concurrent sentences, arguing that “a consecutive sentence essentially creates a situation where only one of those counts will ever by served.” The judge decreed that they would run consecutively to honor each of the victims.
Dutcher was sentenced to consecutive sentences of life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the charges of murder in the first degree and 25 years in prison for the charges of kidnapping and the attempted murder. In addition to his sentence, Dutcher was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estates of both McFarland and Schulte, in addition to restitutions for Matthes and Roby in line with the damage statements they submitted.
Dutcher’s co-defendant, Woodard, received the same sentence last month.
Like at the sentencing of Woodard, 11 victim statements were read prior to the sentence being passed down.
First to take the stand was McFarland’s wife.
“I hate you more than anything for taking him from me. I hope you rot in hell for this,” Sara McFarland said.
“March 23rd was the worst day of my life,” McFarland’s son Colten Apfelbeck said, a sentiment shared by multiple people that shared victim impact statements with the court.
McFarland’s mother, Cathie McFarland, said her life will never be the same in the aftermath of his death, but that his impact will still be felt.
“The two of you may have taken his life, but you will never take away the good that he gave to the people in his life. We will survive and pass his memories on,” she said. “I love you, my son.”
Kayla Pointe, McFarland’s sister, said the life sentence Dutcher received did not make the hardships she and others had to go through as a result of the attacks.
“He will always be a hero to many people, while you waste away in prison,” she said.
McFarland’s brother, David McFarland, said despite the hardships of the experience, the incident showed that good will triumph over evil.
“I’ve turned to God for answers, like, ‘Why did this happen? Why didn’t God do something?’ and then we found out that he did. He put Robert there on that day to stop this,” he said. “As hard as this tragedy has been, and still is, I believe that good will always triumph over evil. The amount of love and support shown from everyone across the state, look at this room packed full today, has reaffirmed to me that good will always win.”
“My older brother is my hero and he will always be my hero.”
Schulte’s sister Isabel, said she was still struggling with the death of her sister and questions that were unanswered.
“Why did you do what you did?” she asked Dutcher.
For Lorena’s sister Gretchen, the joy of the memories of her and her family’s time with her sister has become melancholic.
“So much joy now becomes so much hurt and pain,” she said.
With both Woodard and Dutcher pleading guilty and being sentenced, Schulte’s mother, Stephanie, said the end of the trials signaled an end and a way to move forward.
“With this sentencing, our lives will finally be out of upheaval mode. For the past six months, we’ve lived in turmoil. We’ve had plans that have changed due to meetings with lawyers, scheduling for a trial or court appearances. Our thoughts are continually on the process of what will happen and when it will happen,” she said.
“With this guilty plea, we can make plans. Be with our family and know that our time is our own. We begin to learn to live without our beloved daughter, sister and aunt.”