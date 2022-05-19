The Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa Board is now accepting letters of consideration for funds from organizations that provide comprehensive services for children prenatal through 5 years of age in Cedar and Jones counties.
Consideration of funds is for State Fiscal Year 2023, July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Programs need to address one of the following priorities.
1) Increasing access to quality early care and education opportunities for young children and their families.
2) Promoting the development of a local mental health system that identifies and addresses the needs of young children and their families.
3) Supporting the dental health needs of young children and their families.
The Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa Board is asking for a one-page description of the service/program, goals of the service or program, outcomes, and the dollar amount of the funding request.
After reviewing Letters of Consideration for funding, Cedar/Jones ECI reserves the right to request additional information. Letters can be emailed to Sherri Hunt, Early Childhood Iowa director, at sherri.hunt@jonescountyiowa.gov. Letters of consideration for funds must delivered to the director by 5 p.m. on June 6.
