The Community Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Women’s Guild, will take place Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Strawberry Hill Elementary. If it is raining, the hunt will move inside to the gym. There will be candy, prizes and an appearance from the Easter Bunny.
The Anamosa library is hosting their Easter Egg Hunt at 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 12. The event will include crafts and a hunt throughout the library. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures.
Olin
The Olin Easter Egg hunt, sponsored by the Olin Lions Club, will take place April 16 at 1 p.m. at the Olin library and is open to kids ages 3 to 12.
Oxford Junction
The Oxford Junction Easter Egg Hunt will be April 16 at 10 a.m. at Midland Elementary. Age classes are 2 and under, 3, 4, and 5, first and second grade and third and fourth grade. Prizes awarded. Donations may be dropped off at TLZ Stop.
Springville
The Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the football field April 16 starting at 10:30 a.m. The hunt is open for kids, toddler through fifth grade. If there is rain, bags can be picked up at the library. The Easter Bunny will be at the Springville library at 11 a.m. following the city egg hunt.
Wyoming
The Wyoming Public Library’s Easter Egg Hunt will be April 16 at 1 p.m. at Calkin’s Square. There will be games, snacks and prizes, in addition to the hunt. Donations of cookies, prizes, candy as well as volunteers are needed. Donations can be dropped off at the library.