Innovation Labs make it easier for rural entrepreneurs to launch and grow a business without having to leave their hometown. Learn more about this exciting rural economic development model during a webinar hosted by the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) on Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
Webinar attendees will hear about how Iowa communities are converting underused main street buildings into entrepreneurial hubs with coworking space and coaching services. Webinar panelists include Jordan DeGree, president of Idea Bright, and Derek Lumsden, Jones County Economic Development director.
DeGree’s non-profit Idea Bright founded The Innovation Lab network, which has locations in Cascade, Dubuque, Dyersville and Independence. Lumsden was instrumental in developing the new Innovation Lab in Monticello.
The Monticello Innovation Lab, a first for the ECICOG region, is housed in a former Dollar General store that had been vacant for several years. The Lab includes a common coworking area, private offices, a shared conference room, coffee station and restrooms. Lab users have access to 1:1 virtual coaching services, allowing them to access a broad range of business experts without needing to travel.
The webinar is free and can be accessed through a link in the top post on the ECICOG Facebook page (facebook.com/ecicog) or at http://tinyurl.com/54jjz6x3.
For more information visit the Innovation Lab website or contact ECICOG Executive Director Karen Kurt at karen.kurt@ecicog.org.