Scotch Grove
After a year off, the Jones County Historical Society celebrated the reopening of the Edinburgh Pioneer Village with the return of their Folk Festival Sunday, Aug. 29.
Though not everything was back, there were no church service, oat threshing or baked goods, many of the usual demonstrations were on hand. Activities included wringer washer demonstration, earth oven baking, open fire soup making, blacksmithing, rope making and displays throughout the village.
At the blacksmithing station, one local is learning the tricks of the trade in the hopes of carrying on the demonstration tradition. Lisa Heitz has been working on blacksmithing and woodturning with her father for about a decade as the pair took turns during the Folk Festival working in the old blacksmith shop.
Her interest stemmed from her father’s, Paul Rohrbacher, interest. He got inspired after reading the “Foxfire” series when he moved back to Iowa from the east coast. When Heitz followed suit, he wanted to make sure someone would be able to follow in his footsteps and make use of his tools and equipment. Being interested in learning the craft herself, she jumped at the opportunity.
Over the past decade, she’s worked at learning the craft when she can, while juggling a full-time job and the challenges presented by Iowa’s climate.
“We do wood turning in the winter because it’s too cold for the anvil. You’ll break an anvil,” Heitz said. “It’s really just learning how to work the metal and move the metal and create something, because you’ve got to start small and work up big,” she said.
Heitz’s work, so far, has concentrated on a lot of smaller items, like crosses and other jewelry, because it’s easier for her to maneuver. Historically, an apprentice would start out learning how to make nails—and even experience blacksmiths would use nails as their warmups. Nails were such a valuable commodity that sometimes, a blacksmith would even burn down their house when they left for the nails to use on their new dwelling. Other common items include things like spoons.
Recently, Heitz graduated to work on her first “big” item, showing off her first axe head. Her journey is one she is relishing, and she’s looking forward to continuing her father’s legacy of providing the annual demonstration.
As far as the event as a whole, Jones County Historical Society Treasurer Byron Freese said they were just happy to be back offering programming and were pleased to be able to offer a fun event for people to come out to.