After not being able to have any events for the past year, Jones County Historical Society plans to have a re-opening celebration at the Edinburgh Pioneer Village on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, starting at 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be free admission to the event.
Automobile and tractor enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their classic vehicles for display in the special parking area. Lunch will be served at the picnic pavilion, and the menu will consist of Edinburgers, hot dogs, chips, ice cream and beverages.
Other activities include a wringer washer demonstration, earth oven baking, open fire soup making, blacksmithing and rope making. Other area museums will also have displays.
Acoustic Farms with Mark Armstrong will be providing music during the day. Go shopping at the flea market where vendors will be located under the shade trees with unique merchandise to choose from.
The Jones County Historical Society was organized in July of 1963 with twenty-two members and appointed Gus Norlin as chairman. They had a vision to build a museum to showcase Jones County’s history. It was decided to locate the museum close to Edinburgh, the original Jones County seat, in the center of the county. In 1974, the dream became a reality and has since grown to become the Edinburgh Pioneer Village.
While Edinburgh never grew to be more than a hamlet of three buildings, the Edinburgh Pioneer Village now boasts twelve buildings, machinery row and a picnic pavilion. Several of the buildings have been relocated to the village for preservation and feature displays authentic to the time period they were built in. All of the buildings will be open to tour during the celebration. Come join us and see the displays highlighting the history of Jones County.
COVID-19 INFORMATION: We will continue to closely monitor the situation and take actions necessary to keep our volunteers and those attending this event safe. At this time, because it is primarily an outdoor event, masking will not be required. However, this may change before the celebration occurs, dependent on any regulations published.
Edinburgh Village is located 3 miles east of Amber at 13838 Edinburgh Road, Scotch Grove.