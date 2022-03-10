Anamosa
Unveiling a prototype more than two years in the making recently in Dubuque, Scott Minzenmeyer of Recreational Motorsports wasn’t quite sure what the reception would be to his youth electric snowmobile.
The results had him more than pleased, and watchers looked on in awe.
“We were totally surprised,” he said. “Not one of them had a negative thing to say…It’s probably the best excitement feeling I’ve had for a project since I’ve started.”
When put side-by-side against other youth racing sleds, Minzenmeyer said it was neck-and-neck in terms of performance and weighs about 10 pounds more.
For Minzenmeyer, exploring the viability of a youth electric snowmobile just seemed to make sense, given the current market.
“The current innovation in the market is starting to be electric,” he said. “For the past few years, the major snowmobile manufacturers have been really investing time and money into electric snowmobiles. They’ve never bothered with the youth side of things.”
“It’s the next procession in line.”
The sled runs almost silently, with the only sound being the sound of the track.
“You have no exhaust, no gasoline, no carburetors to clean. Nothing,” he said. “You never mess with gas, you never mess with clutches, chain oil, engine oil, anything. It doesn’t care how cold it is or how wet it is, or anything.”
So, using the same technology that was used in developing the adult models, he started developing a prototype. The process is not as easy as simply adjusting the proportions of a larger model. For example, if a normal gas-powered motor for a youth sled was four-horsepower, a scaled down electric version could result in something like a 10-horsepower motor. This last year, the focus has been on getting the motor, controller and battery combination correct.
Getting the balance of power versus battery length was also a balancing act they had to consider.
It was a key point to those they showed it off to had wanted to know, as well as: how long would the battery last, and how long would it take to charge. According to some preliminary testing, the battery is roughly the equivalent of three tanks of gas, and a full charge from 10% takes about four hours.
The trip up was mainly to get feedback and hear people’s questions so they could address them as they continue down their development track. One of the other main questions they heard is whether they were developing a whole new machine or just the motor. Minzenmeyer views it as a replacement more than a standalone—repowering gas motors with an electric one.
“We take a gasoline engine out, and we put an electric motor in it,” he said.
The possibility of selling kits to allow people to do their own replacements would be something possibly considered down the road.
What Minzenmeyer was looking to get out of the unveiling from snowmobile enthusiasts included whether there was interest in the market for this. That answer was a resounding yes. The other, more nebulous goal, was to figure out what exactly the questions were from the consumers.
“I just wanted to see what the general consensus was,” he said.
This is just the beginning of the process. He’s sending results back to the vendor he’s been partnering with. Over the next year, Minzenmeyer will send it through a full test the next season in different environments, which they will be supervising.
“I’ll be involved every step of the way,” he said.
While normally, new products are sent out to possible consumers to try out and get feedback, but given the number of moving parts, Minzenmeyer said he wants to be on hand if there are issues to be able to diagnose what needs to be adjusted. The testing phase will also include putting the sled through less-than-ideal conditions, like super cold and challenging terrain.
“It’s going to be a gradual thing to get into,” he said, viewing it as a long-term project that can hopefully snowballing over time with word of mouth.
Pioneering new projects is something that gets Minzenmeyer excited because there’s really no blueprint to look at.
“This was a challenge for us…and it was exciting because we’re learning as we go. It was a fun project,” he said.
If testing goes well, the hope is to be able to introduce it to the public after the next season.