Midland elementary third grade students made a presentation to members of the Midland school board April 18 highlighting some of the work in computer science.
The students presented what they’d been doing with micro bits throughout the course of the year.
“Micro bits are mini pocket-sized computers that introduce students to how software and hardware work together. Midland school received 60 micro-bits from the Iowa governor’s scale up grant. The third grade, fourth grade and 5th grade have been learning how to code them to do various things,” teacher Kandi Marshall said.
The bit included features 25 led lights, two programmable buttons, light and temperature sensors, motion sensors such as an accelerometer and a compass and wireless communication. It was one of two bits that the district received. They also received 20 hummingbird bits.
“Students can use the hummingbird bit to program self-designed robots. The micro bit is coded and then connected to the hummingbird bit. Our third graders coded the micro bit to run servo motors on the hummingbird bit. The motors made their baby animals have moving parts,” Marshall said, noting students could choose which part would move.
The goal of the project was to have the students exercise creativity to get their animal to move, as well as focusing on the testing and debugging of their bits to solve problems and get the item moving.
Beginning in 2019, schools at both the elementary and secondary level were required to being offering high-quality computer science. By July 1, schools must develop K-12 computer science plans.
This project is different from what the district has previously offered because of the type of coding it uses.
“This project is different because students were using codes to build a moving project. I have used coding with Scratch, Sphero robots and other coding sights like Tynker and Code.org. This type coding is different in this project because students had a physical prototype that they had to problem solve more complex issues,” Marshall said.
In addition to the technical aspect of coding, the project taught students the importance of persevering.
“Our third graders did not give up on this project even though it was hard. They have learned that perseverance is key to success. All of the third-grade students were able to see the success in this project,” Marshall said. “This will hopefully help students see that in other areas of their academics and even outside of school.”