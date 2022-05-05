The approved EMS Advisory council was set up as follows by the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
The structure includes the non-voting members consisting of EMS service directors from the county and a member of the board of supervisors. The voting members represent each service area and each supervisors appoints one member each.
Members include: Anamosa Ambulance Director Sheila Frink and service voting member Jill Parham Anamosa ambulance, Martelle Ambulance Director Jen Uthoff and service voting member Joyce Bilow Martelle Ambulance, Midland Ambulance Director Jake Gravel and service voting member Brian Podaski, Monticello Ambulance Director Britt Smith and service voting member Chris Lux Monticello Ambulance (voting member), Olin Ambulance Director Jean McPherson and voting member Katrina Rix, Oxford Junction Ambulance Director Kim Krutzfeld and service voting member Dennis Coon, Gregory Blythe medical director representative, Supervisor Jeff Swisher, Jones County Board of Supervisor appointees Karla Koehler, Jeff Hinrichs, Stan Rieter, Margo Ahrendsen and Mark Robertson, emergency management representative Brenda Leonard and Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein,
Voting members will serve three-year staggered terms with 1/3 of the council terms expiring each year.
All meetings shall have a posted agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting start time and be open to the public. At least six voting members must be present for a meeting to occur. o A quorum will be met when 6 voting members are present.
The auditor will serve as the clerk of the EMS Advisory Council and shall keep minutes of all meetings.