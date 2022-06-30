Anamosa
Jones County’s “essential” EMS designation will officially be on the line this fall as voters will be asked to approve a $.35 per $1,000 assessed onto property taxes to provide area services with extra funding.
The rate was the recommended rate put together by the EMS commission appointed following the “essential” designation to study the needs of EMS and make a recommendation on how best to finance. At the previous meeting, member of the commission Margot Ahrendsen explained why they’d gone the property tax route, believing it was more stable than income tax, and why they felt $.35 was the correct number property values and the financial information provided by the area EMS services.
The approval of the recommended levy rate came after a failed vote, by a 2-3 margin, to approve the levy rate at $.40. Based on current assessment values, the increased rate would have garnered approximately $60,000 in extra funding, up from $431,000 to $493,000. Supervisor Joe Oswald had stated at the previous meeting that he did not know if the $.35 was sufficient, and in talking to members of the commission from his district, he said they felt the same.
“They both went into that meeting thinking $.40. They both voted for the $.35,” he said. “We are going to live with this for 15 years…and my opinion is that $.40 is better than $.35.”
One board member in the crowd agreed that she too did not agree with the $.35 and should have voted it down.
Other supervisors felt uncomfortable moving away from the recommendation given by the commission. Supervisor Jeff Swisher said while he agreed with the sentiment expressed by Oswald in feeling that the rate needed to be higher, he was concerned about the vote not passing and having to start the process over.
“I’m worried about getting it passed,” Swisher said.
Swisher was joined by Jon Zirkelbach and John Schlarmann in voting down the $.40. Supervisor Ned Rohwedder voted with Oswald on the higher rate.
The approval at $.35 was unanimous, with Oswald saying prior to casting his vote that he was voting yes only because he wanted it on the ballot, even if it was at a lower rate.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said the county is one of a handful of counties working to approve the resolution, and it could be brought back to be tweaked at a future date as needed.
The levy will now be on the ballot for a vote in November. It will require a 60% approval to pass. If the vote fails, the county will lose its “essential” designation for EMS, and the process will have to start all over again.