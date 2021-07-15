Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the Engelkens made the trip down to the Wyoming Fair from around Epworth, Bankston to be exact.
Brylee Engelken took home the bucket bottle crown in the junior class July 11, while her brother showed both cattle and sheep the previous day.
Engelken said she enjoyed showing the bucket bottle calf and had been working with the calf since it had been born essentially. When working with her calf, her favorite part was washing the calf, which she had to do daily because she enjoyed the water.
A unique aspect of the Wyoming Fair’s rendition of the event was, that for some cash, competitors raced their calves to the far side of the cattle ring and back. Though, due to rain, most of the classes competed under the cover of the cattle barn itself. Engelken came in first there as well and said she enjoyed race.