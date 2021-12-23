Anamosa
Dec. 14, the public, supervisors and members of the Jones County Secondary Road Department gathered in the Jones County Courtroom to discuss the department’s proposed five-year road plan.
The projects included on the plan only include Department of Transportation construction projects. Generally, these are large scale projects that are more than $100,000. The plan does not include the county’s smaller maintenance projects.
The year the projects are scheduled follow the fiscal year, meaning they start on July 1, which Jones County Engineer Derek Snead ran through. For the 2022-2023 year, the two projects on the plan include a resurfacing with milling of County Road E34 from 230th Avenue to the Anamosa city limits to the bridge by Wapsi State Park and replacing a small bridge on Buffalo Road. The total is estimated to be $2.6 million. The plan for the first project is to mill down the surface of the road a couple of inches and then put four more inches of asphalt over the top with a safety shoulder, including rumble strips. The goal of the second project will include 800 or 900 feet of pavement in addition to the bridge.
A trio of projects totaling $5.4 are scheduled for the following year: an overlay from County Road X64 from Cedar County to Massillan Road, grading 215th Avenue from 70th Street to Highway 151 and a culvert replacement at 200th Avenue. X64 was the first paved road in the county and is planned to be widened. The second project has not quite been narrowed down to its likely scope but will include 70th Street through 90th Street at the very least, Snead said, to improve the drainage and sight distances.
The third year includes a new project for a pipe replacement at Newport Road and improvements to County Road E28 from X28 to Anamosa limits for an estimated $2.65 million. For County Road E28, Snead said the county is considering a total reconstruction to fix sight distance issues and extreme hills on the road. The Newport Road project could later be shifted to a maintenance project.
The fourth year calls for a bridge replacement over the Wapsipinicon River at County Road X64 and added paving Circle Drive from Highway 151 to County Road E23, totaling $5.5 million. The bridge replacement includes two structures, one over the Wapsi itself and one over a tributary. The Circle Drive project is planned to handle the anticipated rise in traffic with a planned roundabout and to fix the snow traps at the north end of the road.
The only project currently on the plan for 2026-2027 is overlaying County Road X31 from Anamosa to Old Cass Road.
During the hearing, community members had further discussion about plans to fix the snow traps on 215th Avenue and Circle Drive, brought up the possible narrowing of 158th Street and commented the stone bridge.
The plan was approved unanimously.