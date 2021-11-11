At the Nov. 8 meeting of the Anamosa City Council, numerous agreements were approved to look at various projects for the city’s utilities.
Included in the action was a trio of engineering agreements. The first was to look at ways to improve the wastewater departments biosolids and dewatering. One of the main things the engineer would be looking at includes the best way to update the belt press, replacing it or rebuilding it, as well as checking out the other equipment in the facility and evaluate the “backwards” storm water pumping station, the possibility of converting a clarifier to a sludge thickening tank and making safety improvements.
The second is looking into the best way forward for the wastewater department when it comes to how they chlorinate at the water treatment plant. The city currently uses gas, but Utilities Superintendent Steve Agnitsch said many cities were moving away from that method. The city has two options to explore: buying bleach or making their own bleach.
The final engineering agreement was for services to put in a new forced main from Rosemary Lane to 2nd Street and replace the sanitary line on North Division Street from Main Street to North Maquoketa Street.
One item that did not gain approval was the purchase of a new skid loader for the wastewater department. The council expressed a desire not to make an expenditure on that machine at the moment and to explore the possibility of leasing skid loaders in the future.
In other business, the council approved the first payment for work on the fire station addition as well as an extension due to the lead time needed to get the building, approved a street closure for the Parade of Lights and hanging lights downtown.