During the Nov. 9 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, an update was given to the supervisors regarding the closed status about the Ely’s Stone Bridge.
On hand for the report were Carlo Citto with Atkinson-Noland and Associates out of New York, experts in stone bridge work, and Nate Miller with Origin Designs. The condition of the bridge, Citto saidm was poor, noting that there were multiple areas where the bridge was falling apart, including collapsed portions of the outside spandrel wall and cracks in the arches. In addition to what could be seen on the surface, they also used radar to see what issues might be below the surface, including any potential issues with the roadway.
The result is that the engineers advised keeping the bridge close until the structural issues were addressed.
“It is not a safe bridge to be holding up traffic now…I don’t think there’s a bridge inspector on the planet that would look at this and let you open it,” Miller said.
The rehabilitation recommendations included a partial roadway reconstruction, with a reinforced concrete slab, curb and gutter and a steel traffic railing, the reconstruction of the spandrel wall and the rehabilitation of the masonry, including pinning of the spandrel walls to the arch rings, mortar repointing, retrofitting the anchoring of the arch rings and grout injections to fill the arch ring cracking.
If the crumbling portions were fixed, Miller said the bridge could hold half the legal capacity and it would need to be posted. It was estimated that the bridge could handle more than 16 tons but could be up to 25 tons if all the recommended changes were made. To completely fix the bridge, estimates were around $2 million. The bridge would still require 15-year recurring maintenance.
At a minimum, the spandrel walls would need to be fixed and some reconstruction of the roadway would be required to get it safe to reopen. The supervisors were cautioned against partially rehabilitating the project.
“If you just rebuilt the spandrel walls and didn’t do anything else, you’d be back there in three or four years doing some of these other items,” Miller said.
When asked whether it could be opened for pedestrian or side-by-side traffic like some in the community had been pushing for, Miller said no as one of the spandrel walls had completely fallen off, and there were unstable portions of the roadway. In its current condition, the degradation will only increase in rate.
“Once you start to get this level of failure happening in the structure, predicting how long you’re going to have any of it is difficult,” Miller said.
A formal report would be sent to the supervisors, and no action was taken.