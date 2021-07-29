2021 signaled a return of track entertainment for the Great Jones County Fair after shows were cancelled last year.
Track and stage entertainment had been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the fair focused on the 4-H and FFA aspect of the fair.
The return of, “The five best days of summer,” as they are known, wasn’t just a return of fair entertainment, for the some of the entertainers, it signaled their first live performances since the start of the pandemic.
The Zac Brown Band, who served as Friday night’s entertainment, posted on Twitter ahead of their performance, “Rehearsed n’ ready for our first weekend on the road this year… let’s go.”
Likewise, duo Dan + Shay, who took the stage the previous night, were emotional about their return. They posted, “Playing a show for the first time in over a year tonight,” in all caps with a crying emoji to cap it all off ahead of their show.
Post show, along with a packed grandstand and track area in a video of the crowd singing along, they thanked fairgoers for coming out by stating, “Iowa we are so glad you exist. it’s been over 10,000 hours since the last time we played a show and y’all made us feel all the feelings last night. Thank you for making the first live performance of glad you exist absolutely epic. We’re back baby!”