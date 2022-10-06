Anamosa
Jones County’s environmental health department was honored earlier this year as the Iowa Health Department of the Year.
They were nominated by Linn County, who assists with a lot of the inspections.
“[Director] Paula Hart is the reason for the Health Department Award nomination,” the nomination form read.
The nomination cited both Hart’s commitment to stay up to date on all the latest trainings as well as her work with residents in Morley in working toward updating their septic systems. Jones County is one of 61 counties with environmental health departments.
Concerning the Morley system, there had previously been an attempt to get a community septic system by working with the Iowa DNR and Eastern Iowa Rural Utility Services. Now, the focus has shifted toward getting grant funding through the Iowa Finance Authority to update the systems of residents that are not up to code.
“Each individual had septic tanks maybe, but they didn’t necessarily have a field, some of them were just going to a common tile. That’s really not to code,” Hart said.
All in all, there are nine homes that the department is working with.
Other projects the department is constantly working on includes well inspections, pool inspection, septic system inspections and restaurant inspections.
“It’s all for your health reasons. It’s all in your best interests,” Hart said of the work the department does. “It’s trying to keep the environment clean.”
If people need help getting things up to code, there are avenues available for funding assistance, and the department works with homeowners to help them get up to code.
“That’s why I take pride in the department of trying to help people understand we’re not trying to go after them, we’re trying to help them.”
For more information on the services, visit the department website https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/environmental_health/.
