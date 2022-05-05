Area banking, Jones Regional Medical Center, the Anamosa and Springville libraries, historic Stone City, the list of ways in which Ernie Buresh contributed to the community is almost endless.
Buresh passed away April 24 at the age of 95, leaving a lasting local legacy.
Buresh was heavily involved in the banking community. He purchased Martelle Savings Bank and then the Anamosa Savings Bank. He moved to Anamosa in 1963, where his family and he would reside until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1992. While in Anamosa, he purchased banks in Onslow, Tipton, Springville, Shueyville and Cedar Rapids.
He worked at what is now Citizens Bank in Anamosa until selling the bank in 1992. Sharon Eilers worked for Buresh for just a short amount of time, joining the bank in late 1990. In that short amount of time, Eilers still remembered how personable he was, making a point to visit with customers.
She also got to see how much he cared about his employees, whether it was Buresh inviting employees to his home for a Christmas party or, as she recalls, assisting with monthly statements.
“All customer statements were done on the first of each month, and everyone was expected to be at work early so that we could get all the statements done. Ernie was always there with his employees working on statements. He would then have the Casual Café cater in breakfast for everyone when we were done,” she said.
Even after Buresh sold the bank, he surprised Eilers with an unexpected visit.
“When my son was in St Luke’s hospital years after Ernie sold the bank, he somehow found out that we were there and made it a point to stop in to ask if we had everything we needed and to also let him know if we did need anything,” she recalled.
In Springville, he was involved with Exchange State Bank, with the oldest charter in Linn County, until its sale in 2009.
“Ernie was a gentleman who was very influential in the community banking arena,” Tyson Jacobi, president and CEO of Exchange State Bank, said. “He was a great community advocate for the City of Springville.”
Buresh invested much of his time and resources to the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital Foundation and Jones Regional Foundation. One significant and lastly donation was the Buresh family pledge of $1,000,000 to the St. Luke’s Foundation to be used in the building of Jones Regional Medical Center in October 2009.
During the dedication, Buresh explained why the hospital meant so much to him, saying he made the donation to honor his wife, Joanne’s parents, George and Erma Paulsen, as well as Buresh’s children Wendy and Sandy. When Sandy was in the children’s hospital in Chicago, a doctor had traveled with Buresh to take his daughter home after being told she couldn’t be released unless it was in a doctor’s care. That memory and commitment to the community was a bond that connected his family to Anamosa, despite moving away.
“Every day, when I walk the halls of our hospital, I am reminded of Ernie’s generosity and how he impacted healthcare for all of us,” Eric Briesemeister, CEO, Jones Regional Medical Center, said. “He was an amazing man, a good friend, and his legacy will continue for many years to come.”
In addition to the hospital, Buresh also donated the land on which the Anamosa Library and Learning Center now sits, that was owned by his brother Lester and him, and helped fund the construction of the building when he put $500,000 in the form of a challenge grant. He would give the money if $1 million could be raised, Charlene George, a 31-year board member who chaired the fundraising efforts, said.
George recalled looking for a feasible spot for a new library in 1998 and checked out the site which then was home to a dilapidated manufacturing building, among other things. The Georges invited Ernie and his wife, Joanne, to their home for a meal and to broach the topic with him.
“He left that evening, not saying yes or no, but very shortly after, he did get in touch with me and decided that would be a good spot for a library,” George said.
When it came to fundraising, George said they didn’t know what the price tag would be, but Buresh’s offer of funding spurred the board into action.
“That was all the incentive our library board needed,” George said.
The total project ended up costing $2.2 million, and it was able to be completed without having to take it to a bond issue, funded with donations, grants and city support, like paying for the architect fees.
“It was just a wonderful thing that it could be done with donations and grants,” George said. “We worked six years working and fundraising…The generosity of Ernie and Joanne was very much appreciated through the whole process.”
He was key in fundraising for the Springville library, too, serving as the honorary chair of the fundraising campaign while chairman of Exchange State Bank in 2004.
“We could not have done it without him,” Treva Davis said back in 2005 when she was serving as library board president.
Nearly 17 years later, Davis, still on the board, feels the same.
“We never would have gotten that library built if it wasn’t for him,” she said.
The Buresh name on their community room as a result of the donation made to help the project be possible. Davis said his connections in helping the library apply for grants, like for the Hall-Perrine Foundation, and even having bank employees assist the library with the grant-writing process were also crucial.
That wasn’t the end of his influence. He helped restore the General Store in Stone City, as well as the blacksmith shop. Bob Hatcher, Jones County tourism director and member of the Stone City Foundation, said Buresh helped restore the shop and handed it over to the foundation along with $5,000 for extra repairs needed.
The shop still runs demonstrations, and more are planned for the summer, if a blacksmith can be found, as the interest in blacksmithing continues to grow.
“More and more people are interested all the time,” Hatcher said of the art. “It’s a great benefit for the community.”
Buresh was also an honorary member of the board of Camp Courageous.
“Ernie was active with the camp for almost all of its 50 years,” Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker said on the camp’s podcast. “He never stopped supporting the camp in word and deed.”
Plenty others had personal stories of his generosity over the years.
“He was the only person willing to take a chance on a young couple,” Dave Stamm, Anamosa resident, recalled during Buresh’s signing of his book, “The Advantage of Being Born Poor,” back in 2015.
Twenty-eight years after Buresh granted his wife and him a loan after being rejected at other banks, the gesture still had resonance.
Buresh served as the president of the Anamosa Development Corporation and in 1992 earned a Special Recognition Award from the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce. A veteran, Buresh was a member of the American Legion. He was honored for his membership as grand marshal of Springville Fun Days parade in 2016.
The impact Buresh had on the community was both immense and wide-ranging. His legacy, one that won’t be forgotten.￼