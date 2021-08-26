As part of her 99 County Tour, Sen. Joni Ernst stopped at the Weber Stone Company for a discussion Aug. 19.
During her visit, Ernst got a history lesson on the quarry before getting a tour of the quarry.
“We try and visit different businesses…across Iowa, and this is one I had not visited before, a quarry operation,” Ernst said. “It was just good to get out and learn how the operations runs and hear about some of the challenges that they have. They’re still short of employees. We hear that at just about every business we visit across the state of Iowa.”
In discussing the shortage, Ernst said the immediate priority should be getting people back to work.
“If there are laborers that want to work, but don’t have the skills, we do have a lot of different programs that we can encourage them to participate in to get them gainfully employed,” she said.
Ernst also discussed her trip the day before to the Iowa State Fair and the recent Field of Dreams game in Dyersville. The senator called the game a great showcase for the state of Iowa and said she got plenty of positive feedback.
“So many of the people I interacted with were not from the state of Iowa, and they were just so excited to be there, to experience it, and they were just overwhelmed by the hospitality,” she said.
A return trip to Dyersville is already planned for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds for next year, and Ernst hopes it becomes an annual tradition.
“If we can maintain the level of enthusiasm we saw this year, I think it’s going to be great,” she said.
Ernst also addressed the situation in Afghanistan saying there were things not done that should have been done months before the pull-out date and that cover needed to be provided for Americans trying to get out of the country.