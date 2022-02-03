Sen. Joni Ernst made her annual Jones County stop Jan. 25 to talk with Oak Street Manufacturing about issues they were seeing in the supply chain.
Ernst discussed the drastic rise in shipping costs and fees, as well as backups the company was seeing with their shipping containers in ports. The labor market is something Ernst said she hears about constantly during discussions with businesses.
“We need to figure out what’s going on with our labor pool,” she said. “Is it childcare? Do we not have enough? Is it too expensive? Are people finding it’s easier to stay home? Is it because we’ve had a lot of people retire from the workforce?”
There are a few different avenues legislators were trying to address. Proposed legislation includes lowering the age for people to get their commercial driver’s license to 18.
“We want them to be able to travel between states,” Ernst said.
She also spoke about restrictions placed on drivers with things like electronic logs and hour restrictions.
A veteran and member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, Ernst spoke about tensions ongoing between Russia and Ukraine saying immediate action was needed.
“We need to sanction Russia now, rather than wait until after the invasion,” Ernst said.
If Russia took territory, the senator expressed doubts about the ability to get it back.
“If we look back at Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014, Russia took that territory and has never moved out,” Ernst said.