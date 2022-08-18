Anamosa
At the final school board meeting ahead of the first day of school, board members heard about preparations ahead of the new year.
When the school year starts, the district’s new HVAC project won’t quite be ready to go, as the district is still waiting on some materials to be delivered. District officials estimated about 90% of the needed work inside the buildings had been finished.
For the most part, what the district is waiting on are materials that will be held in the new mechanical building. The project was slated for completion Aug. 12 and existing system will be operational while the rest of the needed materials are waited on for the new system.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a change order, and were informed about an upcoming future change for $26,000.
“When they did the first drawings, they were short an air handling unit,” superintendent Darren Hanna said. “It’s sort of a moot point, because if they would have caught it at the beginning, our estimate would have been up $26,000.”
Even with the upcoming change order, Hanna said they were still in good shape when it came to their contingencies. All of the changes have been in the high school portion of the project, not at the elementary building.
Ahead of the new school year, administrators also discussed a major focus of the year: the district’s professional leadership communities (PLC).
“PLCs will be probably our main emphasis this year in really strengthening the PLC system,” Hanna said.
The new superintendent gave his presentation during his interview on how to strengthen student achievement by having strong PLCs.
Ahead of the new school year, the district approved a memorandum of understanding for two teachers to participate in the new Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Program through a partnership between the district and William Penn University. The district may expand the numbers of teachers that participate if more spots are opened up within their consortium and they have interested parties.
