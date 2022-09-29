The Anamosa Lions Club is collecting and recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids to help those in need. Since 1925, Lions International has been a champion in helping combat vision impairment and blindness. With this same conviction, Lions have also been a force in providing medical care and education to help prevent hearing loss.
“Community members can donate glasses and hearing aids and positively change someone’s life,” Dean Eilers, president of the Anamosa Lions Club, said. “Not only are you giving the gift of sight and sound, but you are also helping a child learn to read, helping an adult succeed in their job or helping a senior maintain independence.”
It is only through the kindness of eyeglass and hearing aid donors that the Lions Club can offer the gift of sight or sound to those in need. Globally, 2 billion people live with vision impairment—one billion of those impairments are preventable and correctable, according to the World Health Organization. They also report that globally, over 1.5 billion people live with hearing loss, and it is expected that this number will rise to over 2.5 billion by 2030.
The collection boxes where used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be donated are located at the Anamosa Post Office at 116 South Ford Street, Sigma Eyehealth Center at 603 E. Main Street and Fareway at 402 E. Main Street.
To find out more ore become a Lion, visit the Anamosa Lions Club Facebook page or contact Kari Dearborn at 319-462-2061 ext. 0 or via email at dearkari@yahoo.com. The Anamosa Lions Club meet the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at McOtto’s.