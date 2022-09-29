jex-09292022-nws-lions-03a

The Anamosa Lions Club has stationed donation boxes for eye glasses and hearing aids at three locations around town.

 Submitted

Anamosa

The Anamosa Lions Club is collecting and recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids to help those in need. Since 1925, Lions International has been a champion in helping combat vision impairment and blindness. With this same conviction, Lions have also been a force in providing medical care and education to help prevent hearing loss.

