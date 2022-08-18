Nate Dunn, president and CEO of F&M Bank, is pleased to announce the promotions of three team members.
Sue Digmann has been promoted to internal auditor. Digmann graduated from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in computer operations. She has 35 years of combined previous experience in claims administration and healthcare auditing. Digmann enjoys motorcycle riding, campfires, music concerts and spending time with friends and family.
Ben Stutt has been promoted to assistant vice president, senior credit officer. Stutt graduated from Mount Mercy University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. As a CPA, he worked in public accounting for four years before starting at F&M Bank. Stutt is a part of a big family with five siblings as well as many nieces and nephews whom he and his wife, Haley, enjoy spending time with. He enjoys watching sports and golfing.
Kayla Pike has been promoted to ag credit specialist. Kayla graduated from Iowa State University and joined F&M in 2018. Kayla enjoys camping with her husband and two dogs.
F&M Bank is proud to have each of these team members serve its clients.
“It’s been an honor to watch each of these individuals grow professionally at F&M Bank,” Dunn said. “Their commitment to our organization, our clients and our mission is what allows F&M Bank to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations.”