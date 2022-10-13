Anamosa
Anamosa
This marks F&M Bank’s 11th year in providing the FinLit program for students in grades nine to 12. The course has been made available through F&M Bank’s relationship with Impactas-a-Service TM education innovator, EVERFI, Inc.
FINLIT teaches high school students how to make smart financial choices that promote financial wellbeing over their lifetime. The program features an interactive learning platform designed specifically to translate complex financial concepts like understanding a pay stub or completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form and introduces the basic financial literacy skills needed as high-school students transition into adulthood.
According to Northwestern Mutual, 69% of teens say they don’t have a clear understanding of how much they should spend versus how much they should save for long-term goals.
“We are very pleased and excited that F & M is sponsoring the EverFi Financial Literacy course, making it possible for Anamosa High School to include financial literacy as part of student learning. EverFi ensures that all juniors and seniors will be exposed to life lessons and situations that help raise their competency level of understanding,” Deanna Armstrong, business teacher, said. “This means that when Anamosa High School students graduate, they will be much better prepared related to adult financial responsibilities and decisions than students in the past.”
Through a series of interactive lessons, FinLit helps students develop actionable strategies for managing their finances. The robust course library covers a number of topic areas, including income and employment, budgeting, credit and debit cards, and financing higher education. The seven-module course immerses students in real-life financial scenarios and allows them to move at their own pace through the lessons, providing bite-sized instructional animations that make the topics approachable and relatable.
The platform offers detailed data and reporting by allowing teachers to uniquely track the progress and performance of every student and see real-time data on student performance, while the technology aggregates crucial data on hours of learning completed and knowledge gains.
To learn more about the program, visit https://everfi.com/courses/k-12/financial-literacy-high-school/.
