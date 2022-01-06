When the City of Anamosa first entered into the Downtown Revitalization Program through the Community Development Block Grant, there was some hesitancy.
After the city won their grant in 2020 and work started in 2021 to update the facades of downtown businesses on the south side of Main Street, things were a little slow going. Then, the tune started to change.
“Early on, it was kind of demoralizing because everything was boarded up, and with the supply chain issues, there wasn’t a lot we could do about it. But I think ever since the windows and store fronts have started going in, it’s been very positive…and people are seeing the difference a little thing like that can make,” Jones County Economic Development executive director Derek Lumsden said.
Now that the work is being done, Lumsden said he’s heard from people, who were initially hesitant about the project, change their tune as they’ve seen the difference the façade updates can make. Substantial completion is estimated to be done in March, with final completion in May.
Given the amount of interest there was for the first phase of the façade project, downtown was split in half. The plan was to do the south side of downtown on the first cycle and the north on the second.
The city is currently in the process of gathering up interested parties for that second phase. After seeing the project’s impact, Lumsden said not only were those who were interested in the project still interested, but it has also garnered interest from people that had not previously expressed any interest.
Currently, meetings are happening with prospective interested parties. From there, the architecture firm will be out to do renderings and provide owners with cost estimates for the work. The application will be submitted in the summer, award notification will likely happen in the fall, and with work to be done in 2023, if the second grant is successful. With a successful project on one grant in the program, there’s a good chance that a second grant award is possible.
If interest stays at the current level, there would be a potential option for a phase three, but some property owners would likely drop out of contention once determining the cost of the renovations was determined.
“There’s always the possibility that a third one might be possible,” Lumsden said, depending on the remaining interest from building owners and city officials.