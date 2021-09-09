Stone City
The following are brief biographies of the veterans featured on the Jones County Freedom Rock.
Revolutionary War – Israel Fisher
Israel Fisher was born in Chester County, Penn., in 1765. While his exact military service is not known, Fisher most probably served as a young man between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. The Revolutionary War did not end until Sept. 3, 1783, when the newly formed United States of America and Great Britain signed the Treaty of Paris, when Fisher was approximately 18 years old.
Israel was married to Esther Hunt but she passed away young, when the oldest son, Israel Jr., was only 15 years old. Israel came to Jones County with his sons in 1849 and they purchased the Buffalo Mill from George Walworth. A news article stated, “William A. Shaw & Helen A, Crane were married, May 4th 1854, at the house of Israel Fisher, Jones Co., Iowa.” Israel passed away on Nov. 6, 1855, at the age of 90 and is laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery.
War of 1812 – Alexander Crawford, Jr.
Alexander Crawford, Jr., was born on June 16, 1791, in Virginia and, at a very early age, settled in Mercer County, Penn. Subsequently, he moved to Ohio, in 1806 went to Illinois, and afterward, still continuing westward, located in Jones County. Crawford served as a soldier in the War of 1812. While his exact military service is not known, Crawford most probably served as a young man between the ages of 20 and 22 years old. The War of 1812 occurred from June 1812 until ending in February 1815.
He was listed in the 1856 Census as a farmer, where he owned 120 acres in section 27 of Cass Township. His first wife was Rachel, who passed in 1844. His second wife was Lorena. His death occurred on July 12, 1866, on his homestead when he was seventy-five years of age and he is laid to rest in the Cass Cemetery.
According to his obituary “Alexander Crawford was an esteemed and valued citizen. He was a very strong Abolitionist and was always on the side of freedom and equal rights.”
Mexican-American War and Civil War
Col. William T. Shaw (Union)
William Tuckerman Shaw was born on Sept. 22, 1822, in Steuben, Maine. He was educated at Kent’s Hill in central Maine then became a teacher at what is now known as De Pauw University in Indiana. From Indiana, he went to Kentucky where he again taught school but also studied law. At the breaking out of the Mexican-American War he enlisted and achieved the rank of sergeant. After the Mexican-American War, a company of 30 men was formed of which he was elected captain, to cross the plains for California. While in California, Shaw engaged in mining until his health failed. He then settled in Anamosa in 1853.
In the spring of 1861, when Civil War was declared, Shaw organized the Fourteenth Iowa Volunteer Infantry and was mustered into the U. S. service Nov. 6, 1861, as a colonel. The regiment immediately went south to St. Louis and joined Grant’s army before the battle of Fort Donaldson. Shaw remained in service until the end of the Civil War.
Shaw’s name was connected with many of the enterprises of Anamosa. He was the first mayor, was on the school board for many years and was elected a member of the legislature in 1875 and 1876. He platted of the town of Strawberry Hill, which was eventually incorporated into Anamosa, and as a building contractor, was responsible for the construction of many commercial blocks and residential additions. He was instrumental in bringing the Dubuque and Southwestern and the Midland Railroads into Jones County. He died in Anamosa on April 29, 1909, age 87.
World War I
Arthur McCullough, US Army
Private Arthur McCullough, was the first Jones County veteran to give his life in action in World War I. He died on May 27, 1918, from wounds received while serving with the 168th Iowa Infantry Machine Gun Company of the Rainbow division.
Arthur was born in Fairview, Jones County, on Feb. 22, 1899. His parents were Joseph and Libbie Leaper McCullough. His mother passed away in January 1903, and he made his home from that time with his grandmother, Mrs. John A. Leaper in Anamosa.
Arthur was a volunteer in the National Army. He enlisted April 9, 1917, five days after war was declared by the United States. He remained in camp at Des Moines for most of 1917, landing in England Dec. 9.
Letters received from him just a few days before news of his death arrived, indicated that he had been doing duty in the trenches in France for some time. “There are about 12 of us that have to stay in and carry messages out to the trenches. We are called liaison runners.”
Arthur was laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery on July 31, 1921, after initially being buried in Beuchat, France.
World War I, Pauline A. Quigley, US Army Nursing Corps
Pauline Quigley was born March 10, 1893, the youngest daughter of the late William F. Quigley and Statia Power Quigley. She started her training at the Sisters of Mercy Hospital in Anamosa then graduated from the school of nursing at Iowa City. She enlisted into the U.S. Army Nursing Corps on Sept. 28, 1918, and was sent to Camp Custer, Battle Creek, Mich.
During this time an epidemic of influenza raged worldwide. While in the Camp Hospital, Quigley was stricken by the fatal disease and died on Oct. 18, 1918.
The Chicago Tribune stated that the untimely death of Quigley caused profound sorrow among the soldiers and that she was regarded as a martyr by the Camp Custer soldiers.
Quigley is laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery.
World War II, Gale Edwards, US Army
PFC Gale Edwards was killed in action during the capturing of Attu Island in the Aleutians on May 29, 1943. He was in Company D, 50th Combat Engineers.
Gale was born May 17, 1919, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Edwards. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1937. His family moved to a 15-acre farm in Cass Township in the spring of 1940. Gale helped his father farm, but was employed at the American Petroleum Co. when he was called for induction.
Edwards left Jones County on Sunday, April 5, 1942, for induction in the Army at Fort Des Moines. He was sent to Camp White, Ore., for his basic training and from there, he was transferred to Fort Ord, California. His unit left for the Aleutians on April 10, 1943, and landed May 13, 1943.
The last letter received by his folks was written May 8, 1943, saying he was leaving and could say no more. He told them not to worry if they didn't hear for some time, as mail service was slow and irregular. Gale’s parents had received one to three letters a week from him.
Three years after his death, the casketed remains of PFC Edwards were returned home on Oct. 14, 1948. He is laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery.
Korean War, Charles Edward Ricklefs, US Navy
Seaman Charles Edward Ricklefs was the first Jones County veteran killed in action during the Korean War. He died on September 15, 1950 while manning his battle station during the invasion of Inchon Harbor, South Korea. Seaman (E2) Ricklefs was a member of the crew of the Landing Ship Tank, USS King County (LST- 857).
Ricklefs was born on Feb. 3, 1930, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ricklefs of rural Anamosa. He enlisted in the US Navy on March 16, 1948.
Initially buried in the American Naval Cemetery in Inchon, Korea, Charles was returned to be laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa on June 1, 1951.
Vietnam War, William Edward Rees, US Marine Corps
William Edward Rees was born June 27, 1947, son of Judge Warren J. and Alma A. Rees of Anamosa. He graduated from Anamosa high school in 1965 then attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake prior to enlisting.
He enlisted in the US Marine Corps on July 28, 1966. He was sent to Vietnam early in 1967 and was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st MARDIV (Rein) FMF.
Rees was killed while on road sweep north along Highway 1 towards the Hai Van Pass in Hoa Van District. He was the radio operator for the company commander. He died on Oct. 5, 1967, as a result of his wounds.
Prior to his death, Rees had passed the written test for Marine officers' candidate school and had told his parents he planned to make a career of the Marine Corps.
He is laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa.
Rees is honored on Panel 27E, Line 55 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Desert Shield/Storm, Becky DirksHaugsted, US Marine Corps
Becky DirksHaugsted was deployed to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield in August 1990 with Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1). She was one of the first Women Marines officially ordered to combat. Becky was a military intelligence specialist and served as the S2 officer and NCOIC of the Sector Anti-Air Warfare Command Center (SAAWCC).
Becky was born in Anamosa, the daughter of Jim and Ann Dirks. After graduating from Monticello High School in May 1978, she enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served until 1992, achieving the rank of gunnery sergeant. Becky completed boot camp in Parris Island, S.C., then was stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Camp Pendleton, Calif., and Marine Corps Air Station Kanehoe Bay, Hawaii.
After separation from the Marine Corps, she enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring with more than 21 years of service in November 1999.
Becky returned to Anamosa to serve her community as a member of the Jones County Historical Society, AmVets Post 110, American Legion Post 13 and the commander of VFW Post 4077 for many years. She also served on the Iowa Veterans Commission Board for 4 years.
9/11 – Craig Amundson, US Army
Specialist Craig Scott Amundson, United States Army, was killed in the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was assigned to the Army Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel as a graphic artist.
Amundson was born Aug. 21, 1973, in Cedar Rapids. He was raised in Anamosa, where he graduated from Anamosa High School in 1992 where he played high school football and was active in the film/media department.
In 1996, he received his bachelor of arts in film studies from the University of Iowa.
Amundson enlisted in the Army in August 1998. After basic training at Fort Knox, Ky., he worked for three months as a multimedia illustrator at Fort Meade. In May 1999, Amundson was moved to the Pentagon.
Amundson is buried in Arlington National Cemetery and is listed second on the side of the Arlington Cemetery Memorial.
He received the Military Achievement Award in 1999 and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Award. He had recently joined the Military Career Transition Program at Old Dominion University and was working toward becoming an elementary school teacher.
Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, Terryl L. Pasker, US Army
Sgt. Terryl L. Pasker, age 39, died in Afghanistan on July 9, 2011.
Pasker was the son of David and Mary Pasker. He was born in Anamosa in Feb. 1972 and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1990. Pasker enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1990 and transitioned to the Iowa Army National Guard in April 1995.
Pasker married his wife, Erica Pratt, in 2006 and planned to retire from military duty in 2012 to start a family. He served in Afghanistan in 2004-2005 and was deployed in 2010 with Company B, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team and the 34th Infantry Division.
During his second deployment, Pasker volunteered to stay and continue the mission of training and advising Afghan police. On July 9, 2011, just days away from completing deployment, Pasker and his soldiers headed out on their last mission. Their two-vehicle convoy was waved down at a makeshift checkpoint and a rogue member of the Afghan national police opened fire on his vehicle, killing him and a U.S. civilian contractor.
Pasker was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Grant Wood
Grant Wood is depicted, not as the artist he became, but as the veteran he was, when he served in the US Army during the First World War as a camouflage designer and painter.
Wood was born Feb. 13, 1891, the second of Francis Mayville and Hattie Wood's four children. He spent his early years on a farm 3 miles east of Anamosa, Iowa. When he was 10 years old, his father died unexpectedly and the family moved to Cedar Rapids.
Wood enlisted in the US Army in 1917 and served with the Army Corps of Engineers at Camp Dodge, where he passed his free time sketching portraits of his fellow soldiers. After an appendicitis attack landed him in an army hospital, Wood was transferred to Washington, D.C., where he joined the American Expeditionary Force Camouflage Division. Grant was tasked with camouflaging heavy artillery and creating convincing cannon dummies or “Quaker guns.”
In 1932, Grant, Marvin Cone, Ed Rowen and other artists formed the Stone City Art Colony. Located near Wood's rural hometown, the artists lived in charming white-painted wagons, and taught classes. The colony attracted artists from through out the Midwest but the art colony only existed for two short years.
Wood died on Feb. 12, 1942, of pancreatic cancer and is laid to rest in the Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.