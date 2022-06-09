Wyoming Fair Princess Kristina Agnitsch, Wyoming Fair Queen Delanie Uppena, Wyoming Fair King Brett Schoenherr and Wyoming Fair Prince Ethan Orr were crowned during the Wyoming Fair coronation held in 2019.
For the first time since 2019, crowns will be competed for at the Wyoming Fair.
The past two editions of the annual event have come and gone without the crowning of fair royalty, but that will change in 2022.
“The fair association is absolutely ecstatic to be bringing the contest back after two years of having no king or queen,” coordinator Aubree Driscoll said. “We feel as though those individuals are staples of the fair, and our success as a community lies in the hands of our upcoming successful youth.”
Driscoll, a regular attendee of the fair as a competitor, was on hand at last year’s fair in her role as Iowa’s Miss United States Agriculture.
“I volunteered as they needed someone to bring joy and inspiration to the young women to come, and let me tell you, handing ribbons out never gets old,” she said.
Candidates can expect a few things from the interview process this year.
“Since the contest is coming back and I have personally competed at the Iowa State Fair, it is my hope to realign the interview to be similar to what the queen may come across at the state fair,” Driscoll said.
Eligible contestants for title of Wyoming Fair king or queen must be at least 16, but not older than 20 as of July 8, and be active in at least one service organization. Residency in Wyoming is not a requirement, but contestants must live within 35 miles.
Each contestant will have a personal one on one interview for five minutes, there will be a group interview for 10 minutes and a speed interview that will be completed individually for one minute. Contestants should prepare for a variety of questions including fair events, fair history and knowing their own passions and interests.
Driscoll is excited to bring the competition back and encourages those interested to take the leap and give it a try.
“My greatest words of wisdoms are, you never know unless you try. Opportunities like this only come once in a lifetime, eventually you do age out, or don’t qualify to compete,” she said. “So, if it’s even a question in your mind—do it now, and you will never have to regret not doing it.”
Contestants need to be available on June 30 for the interview portion and July 8 for the parade, with the crowning to follow. Applications are due by June 24. The queen will receive $350 and an entry to the state fair. The king receives $175 and the princess $100.
To get an application or with any remaining questions, contact Driscoll at 563-219-4734 or by email at aubreedriscoll@gmail.com.
