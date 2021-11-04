During the October meeting of the Anamosa school board, business manager Linda Von Behren presented the results of the 2020-2021 financials for the district.
In the district’s general fund, the district saw their ending balance increase by approximately $1,400,000 from the previous year. The increase included a cash reserve levy of approximately $904,000. Whether to levy for that and how much is determined by the board. Last year, the general fund also increased by just more than 700,000, due in large part to the cash reserve levy that year of $923,142.
For 2021-2022, the increase in the general fund was greater than the cash reserve levy. Von Behren said the increase correlated with expenses being less than budgeted by $565,500 or 3.6%, less than budgeted. A large portion of this savings, $238,750, was in the transportation budget with less bus usage than budgeted. That reduced usage, Von Behren said, can mostly be attributed to the pandemic.
The district’s solvency ratio, which climbed up from 8.87% to 12.68% last fiscal year, continued to climb up to 20.51%. The rate, which is used to measure the district’s financial health, a measure of a district’s unassigned fund balance plus assigned fund balance divided by total general fund revenues less AEA flow-through. Suggested solvency ratio is between 10% to 20%.
The only funds that saw decreases were the districts management fund and the PPEL fund (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which included lighting and vehicle purchases.