Ahead of the June 7 Democratic primary, former congresswoman and current senate hopeful Abby Finkenauer stopped at the Anamosa library to talk with Jones County Democrats.
Finkenauer said she was disappointed at losing her reelection bid in 2020 and was looking at other avenues outside of running for office. Then, everything changed Jan. 6 as she watched coverage of the attack on the Capitol with her friends and former colleagues inside the building, and she was angered and inspired to get back into the political race.
“Iowa is my home…and I’ve been worried about what I’ve been seeing,” Finkenauer said after the event. “I know we have a lot to be proud of as a state, and we have a heck of a lot to be proud of as a country, but we also have to make sure that we have leaders in office that are willing to tell the truth and willing to get the job done for the people they represent.”
Finkenauer said that in Sen. Chuck Grassley’s time in Washington, D.C., that he and other long-serving senators from both parties have forgotten why they are there. She pointed to the loss of 30,000 family farms across the state.
She expressed support for term limits and committed to serving a maximum of two senate terms. As she attempts to get her party’s nomination for a seat in the senate, the former state representative and member of Congress said she felt the district she represented in Congress was a good representation of the state as a whole.
“You have urban centers, but you also have a lot of rural areas, like where I grew up in Sherrill,” she said.
Before a potential matchup in the general election with the long-serving senator, Finkenauer has to navigate the primary. When asked what separates her from others seeking the Democratic nomination, she said her record speaks for itself.
“I have a record I can point to prescription drug reform. Already took the vote. When it comes to raising wages for all Americans, already took the vote. When it comes to infrastructure investment, we laid the framework for what became the infrastructure bill,” she said.
“I’m going to make sure I do whatever I can, that we have people in office doing it for the right reasons and not just because they think it’s fancy, or they’re doing it for the title. It should never be about that, and it’s never been about that for me.”