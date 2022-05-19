An agreement between the City of Anamosa and the Anamosa Fire Department outlining the usage and operation of water distribution as recommended by Steve Agnitsch, utilities superintendent, was tabled at the May 9 meeting of the Anamosa City Council.
The agreement stipulated that water used must be calculated and reported to the city. For non-emergencies, the department must get approval for the use of water distribution and hydrants from the water department and put requirements on tools closing hydrants, use of a gate valve and restrictions on the use of ball valves.
Anamosa Fire Chief Dan Frank said he’d posed some of the requirements in a forum with other chiefs and was told to “push back” on some of the amendments. He said he felt particularly uncomfortable with not having power for hydrant uses for training but said he had no problem notifying the department ahead of training. He also noted that the city fire trucks and equipment were in line with national standards.
Water department officials, in explaining the new rules, said they are being driven by the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as part of their sanitary survey, and that all but one, the logging of water used, were for non-emergency situation only—like trainings. Robert Young said if the department is aware of trainings ahead of time, he can adjust the water plant as needed to accommodate the usage. Giving the water department say-so on the use of hydrants for training, he stated it was needed in case wells were running low, and they couldn’t handle output needed for the training.
Young said the move was pushed by the DNR and didn’t want to have his license affected by not following the recommendations.
City officials said they felt that everybody had valid points, and the departments could work out the details with further communication. The vote to table passed unanimously.
