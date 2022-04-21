Speaking during the public comment period of the April 11 Anamosa City Council meeting, Anamosa Fire Chief Dan Frank gave council members an update on the department.
Ahead of the department’s pancake breakfast, Frank discussed some of the things the department uses their fundraising funds for. Recently, the cans donated to the department were used to purchase rescue air bags to help with rescue efforts or lifting heavy objects. They are capable of lifting up to 40 tons and can lift up to 13 inches. The department was also able to purchase LED light upgrades for trucks.
“The community support…is allowing us to do some things that our budget would not allow,” he said.
There have recently been new applicants to join the department as they have lost five members since Frank became chief, either through retirement or being unable to keep up with the 24 hours of required training on an annual basis. New firefighters require 160 hours through the state to be certified at firefighter 1 status.
As work on the fire station expansion project continues, earlier in the meeting, the council tabled extending the professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery. The firm has been looking to extend their contract, which they say expired due to delays in the arrival of the building due to supply chain issues. However, council members are seeking clarification on the timeline for the original contract as well as what work would be done for the $15,000 requested as part of the extension.