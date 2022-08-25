Anamosa
Action taken at the Aug. 22 Anamosa City Council meeting will allow work on the fire station to move forward.
City administrator Michon Jackson said the project had reached a bottleneck and a decision was needed on how to address the wastewater needs for the fire station expansion project.
“At this point, the fire department is at a halt. They can’t go further until you guys make the actual decision,” she said.
The sanitary pipe elevation for the station was supposed to be confirmed by the contractor, but the numbers had not been confirmed by the engineers until later in the project. Given the elevations, it was determined that something would be needed to handle the wastewater at the site.
Before the council was two options from project engineers Shive-Hattery. The first would be a sewer ejector. The major con would be the price tag, which at around $25,000—more than $15,000 than the other option. Pros listed by the firm included that it was an autoatic system, had redundancies built in, could handle more and would be covered under the design contract.
The second option was an overflow tank. It’s only pro was listed was the cost. Cons included the city being liable if issues popped up, the requirement of periodic pumping and disposal of the tank, possible Environmental Protection Agency issues if the tank were to overflow.
Some council members initially argued for the upfront savings.
“Fifteen thousand in the scheme of things, if you look at what the city is spending and what we’re doing is not a lot, but it’s some,” council member Alan Zumbach said, noting a similar portion to that had gone toward engineering costs as the project was stalled in the winter.
Council member Rich Crump said he was still bothered that the due diligence wasn’t done to figure out this was needed earlier in the project and felt that they’d been backed into a corner. Council member Kay Smith agreed.
Others argued that the upfront cost savings were mitigated by the other issues that the tank option presented.
“I’m all for saving money when we can, but when the only pro of the other option is it saves you $15,000 less…on that large of a project, $15,000 it’s going to have this thing for the rest of most of our lives, I don’t know that that’s the place skimp,” Jeff Stout said, later noting that any environment issues could evaporate any initial savings.
“There’s a savings up front, at the same time, you could argue you’re using a piece of equipment every month to drain that out. Luckily, we have the city’s jetter, but if we didn’t have a jetter this is all going to cost $200 per time for them to come out,” fire chief Dan Frank said. “So, yeah, there is a cost savings upfront, in the longevity of time, is the savings there or not...If you’re using the thought that upfront, you’re saving the $15,000, I don’t think that’s the best answer because it’s still costing the city for the next X amount of years it’s being used.”
“I gotta go with option one,” council member Brooke Gombert said, likewise citing the city resources that would have to be invested into pumping and maintaining the tank option.
Eventually, though some did so with reluctance, like Smith who voted yes “protesting,” and the measure passed unanimously.
At a future date, the council will be placing a backflow on the current line where it is on city property will likely also come before the council as the current pipe connects to a private line.