The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the first project to receive the county’s portion of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Jones County has received more than $4.2 million in funding, sent to counties in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supervisors unanimously approved spending $262,906 to cover the cost of a new dispatch system at their regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 13. The system had previously been planned to be paid for with an interest-free loan over the span of five-years, with the county being paid back with anticipated revenues from E911 surcharges on telephone service and cellular telephone service. However, the supervisors had expressed interest the previous week at their work session about ARPA priorities in utilizing those funds.
The equipment is on order and is expected to arrive “sooner rather than later,” according to 911 coordinator Gary Schwab. Once received, the new system will be installed in stages to allow for staff to be properly trained on the new system and to make sure it is working properly before it fully replaces the county’s existing system.
The new system would allow them to have a portable setup if needed.
The use of ARPA funds was approved after the supervisors held a previously scheduled public hearing on the possibility of utilizing a loan to pay for the measure. Schwab thanked the supervisors on behalf of the service board for approving the purchase.
Prior to taking action to allocate their first of their funding, the supervisors approved their list of prioritized projects that had been discussed during their work session the previous week.
Priorities that had been identified included work at the Jones County Courthouse, including card access and making first-floor bathrooms Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, purchasing land for a future justice center, funding for a future plan with Jones County conservation, including possible Central Park improvements, and the radio dispatch system.
