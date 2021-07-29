The first of two inmates charged in the deaths of two Anamosa State Penitentiary Staff members is set to go to trial next week.
Michael Dutcher, 28, will have a have a bench, or non-jury trial. The trial will take place in Jones County beginning Aug. 3.
Both Dutcher and fellow inmate Thomas Allen Woodard, 39, face charges of with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping in the first degree. Charges stem from a March 23 attack which resulted in the deaths of Registered Nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, 46, injuries to inmate McKinley Roby and attempted kidnapping of staff member Lorie Matthes. Both inmates have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to law enforcement officials, Dutcher and Woodard attempted an escape from the infirmary break room by smashing the glass of the windows and attempting to grind down the bars with a grinder—an effort that failed. According to the investigation, officials say Schulte and McFarland were attacked with the hammers when they attempted to stop their escape, causing blunt force trauma to the back of their heads. The pair also allegedly attacked Roby with the hammers and held Matthes against her will when they attempted to render aid to the staff members.
Woodard has a trial currently set for Sept. 21 in Linn County.