Anamosa
Following the rest of their regular business of their meeting Aug. 30, the Jones County Board of Supervisors held a work session to come up with priorities for the usage of the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
As the supervisors went around the room, a few of the priorities rose to the top having universal agreement. The first of which was work to be done at the courthouse, both to provide key card access to the offices around the courthouse and updating the restrooms on the first floor to be Americans with Disability Act compliant.
Having a portion of the money going to Central Park had broad support especially in developing a master plan for possible future upgrades.
The supervisors highlighted a land purchase for a new jail/justice center as a priority. They did not wish for funding to go toward a future bond issue for the price of the jail in case the bond failed, and the project could not be completed. Supervisor Joe Oswald suggested the storage facility for emergency management planned for that site could get funding down the road if funds were left over.
Though not initially part of their list, utilizing ARPA funds to pay for the county’s new communication system instead of having to utilize a loan for the purchase was a well-taken idea.
“That’s $230,000 we’re loaning to them, and that’s a thing where all taxpayers benefit from that,” supervisor Jeff Swisher said.
Other items had more mixed levels of support. At a lower priority, the supervisors broadly supported the possibility of giving some funding to the Olin Splash Pad, the Cascade library, the fair ticket window and support for local towns joining the Main Street Iowa program, but perhaps just partially funding those endeavors.
Auditor Whitney Hein said when considering smaller donations, it was important to remember how much money the county could contribute. Though considering smaller amounts for the lower priorities, the current priorities could still leave a fair amount of funds left. The supervisors said they broadly approved trying to keep as much of the projects under the county umbrella as much as possible as any funds given to outside organizations would have to be tracked and ensured that it went to the proper cause.
A motion to officially set out their priorities for spending some of the funds was set for the Sept. 6 agenda, as well as possible action utilizing a portion of the funds to purchase a new radio system.
