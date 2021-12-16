The annual food drive for the Jones County Community Food Bank was a success, according to organizers.
Held Dec, 3 and 4 outside the Anamosa Fareway, approximately $1,000 in cash and checks and 800 pounds of food were collected during the course of the day.
The Jones County Community Food Bank, originally funded under the umbrella of the Anamosa United Methodist Church, has recently become a part of the work being done by the Anamosa Ministerial Association. A group of five volunteers help identify and address the needs of the food bank.
The drive was staffed by several members of the Food Bank committee, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program staff, as well as several staff members from F&M Bank and other volunteers. Committee member Posey Griffin thanked Fareway staff for their accommodations, which included allowing space for the drive, depositing shopper donations into the collection cart and constructing a large display containing needed items at the front of the store.
The Jones County Community Food Bank is open to all Jones County residents in need of food. Particularly useful items are those helpful in meal-making like hamburger helper, pancake batter, pasta and sauce, fruit, vegetables, tuna and chicken.
Because of limits placed in certain programs, personal care products can also be a need people can find themselves without. Items like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, feminine products, brushes, soap and body wash are some examples of personal care products that could be donated.
The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 105 Broadway Place in Anamosa. They can be reached via phone at 319-462-4343.