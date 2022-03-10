Retired Admiral Mike Franken stopped at McOtto’s March 5 to speak and take questions from Jones County Democrats ahead of the upcoming June primary.
He started his talk by discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how it impacts Iowans. Franken said he and others he’d been in contact with in the diplomatic community had been surprised by the invasion, calling it an “oddity,” and laying out the dangers posed.
“Russians view the use of nuclear weapons, what are called tactical nuclear weapons, those that don’t go into outer space/exo-atmospheric, as being a tool of war that’s acceptable. Much like an area weapon,” he said. “That’s a problem, because we do not share that view. Nor does the rest of the other nuclear powers or NATO. That becomes a strategic move.”
On a more local level, Franken said Ukraine is a “breadbasket,” and food delivery was going to be impacted.
“The rest of the world cannot make up for the loss of Ukraine without seeing dips in markets,” he said.
Franken said Ukraine is a key supplier of phosphates and ammonias needed for the planting season, and prices were going to increase drastically.
He also spoke on why he felt he would be a good matchup to go against incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley on his voting record and what he called a lack of “commitment to this state in ensuring rural Iowa has the hope and the future that I remember in rural Iowa.”
He ran the previous election cycle and came in second to Theresa Greenfield. While he said he believed the issues remain largely the same as they were two years previously, when asked about what he learned he focused on the necessary campaigning infrastructure.
When asked about how he would get things done in the current polarized political climate, Franken said he would work in a bipartisan manner and focus on passing smaller, targeted legislation. Other questions focused on issues like education.
Former state representative Andy McKean spoke ahead of Franken and said he believed Franken was the best candidate due to four reasons: patriotism due to his extensive military career, being attractive to rural counties, none of which were won by Greenfield the last cycle, being a moderate candidate that can express the values of the party and his leadership and political courage.
“We all know our country is at a crossroads right now,” McKean said. “In order to defeat Chuck Grassley, we need to have an extraordinary candidate. I believe Mike Franken is that candidate.”