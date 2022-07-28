Wyatt Fort of Center Junction has had a busy couple of weeks, participating in the beef and horse shows at both the Wyoming and Jones County fairs.
He’s not alone. Fair week is filled with exhibitors showing in multiple shows. With his particular double of beef and horses, though, he gets to monitor progress uniquely.
“We ride horses around the pastures to check on the cattle,” he said.
When it comes to horses, this is his first year in the show ring with them, but he’s been around them his whole life. His family owns racing horses and he’s been riding around his family’s farm long before he entered a ring. He enjoys just getting to spend time with the animals.
As he’s gotten into showing horses, having that background already established has been helpful.
“My parents taught me a lot about the horses, and this is like a new lifestyle of horse showing,” he said. “This kind of showing is riding around in arena, when we used to ride around in a forest or something like that.”
He’s made a point of practicing in an arena so his horse can get used to the new environment.
When making the jump to showing the horses, with his sister starting the year before, it just made sense to show the cattle they’d been raising, too. He’s in his second year showing cattle, and Fort’s been able to learn from watching others how to improve his craft in and out the ring. Tips he’s picked up include how to brush his cattle.
When it comes time for fair week, Fort enjoys showing the cattle as well as being able to answer questions people have about his entry.