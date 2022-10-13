Foundation accepting grant applications until Oct. 15 Oct 13, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Jones County Community Foundation grant applications are due October 15. Applications and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/JCCF.Last fall, the Community Foundation awarded grants totaling $104,000 to 17 organizations. Grant priorities areas include:• economic well-being;• quality of life;• educational opportunities;• community capital improvements;• personal health;• Jones County tourism and recreation;• local heritage; and• conservation efforts.Applicants are allowed to request funding only once per calendar year and cannot receive funding in consecutive years. Eligible applicants must be 501©(3) nonprofit organizations or government bodies. Other nonprofits with charitable projects may also qualify but must partner with a qualified nonprofit or government body that will serve as a sponsor.For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/JCCF or contact Doug Edel at jccf@dbqfoundation.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBetween the lines: Simply an amazing runSpringville volleyball: Check one off the listA local parent is trying to bring FFA to CPUAnamosa football: More than the scoreScotch Grove visioning holds open houseSolon is ‘the hub’ for lacrosse in the CorridorAnamosa cross country: Making cross country historyHighway 1 Marching Band Classic is Tuesday, Oct. 11Halloween activity times set for MV, LisbonRunning for kids Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Ned and Cindy Rohwedder Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Engagement Jun 9, 2022 Birth Jun 9, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms