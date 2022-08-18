Six Eastern Iowa rural organizations are the recipients of $24,258 in grants as part of UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s Foundation’s Rural Healthcare Grant Program.
This program began in 1980, and since it started, more than 200 grants totaling $470,000 to support emergency medical and transportation services in Benton, Cedar, Delaware, Iowa, northern Johnson, Jones and Linn counties has been awarded.
“We are extremely proud of this program,” Mary Klinger, president of St. Luke’s Foundation, said. “We continue to understand how hard it is for many of these volunteer-led organizations to have the financial support they need to operate. These grants allow these organizations to obtain state-of-the-art equipment and/or provide a non-emergency transportation program for their community.”
“Our Rural Healthcare Grant Program has been able to continue and grow due to the generosity of our donors,” Klinger said. “From annual donations to endowments, we have been blessed to have community support for 40 years, which has allowed us to increase our funding to meet the growing needs of the rural organizations. We are committed to this program for the next 40+ years.”
Included in the recipients was the Jones County Volunteer Center to fund transportation expenses for volunteer drivers.
Community members can help support St. Luke’s Rural Healthcare Grant Program by giving contributions of any amount. Additional gifts build the endowment and helps fund even more rural healthcare needs.