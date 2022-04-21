Local nonprofits and charitable groups will see $98,670 in payouts this year from endowment funds hosted by the Jones County Community Foundation. These annual distributions support their ongoing work to improve quality of life across the county.
“Endowments provide annual funding that allows organizations to realize their missions and meet local needs – forever,” Doug Edel, the foundation’s executive director, said. “The Community Foundation partners with donors and nonprofits to improve quality of life for everyone in our county.”
Endowment funds held by the Community Foundation are invested permanently, and the earnings will provide annual funding to address Jones County’s greatest challenges for generations to come. Nonprofit leaders look to the Foundation to hold their organizations’ endowments because the reliable funding helps them respond to emerging needs, sustain the good work they do, and plan for the future.
The Oxford Junction Cemetery Association has benefitted from the power of endowment.
"We make improvements to the cemetery every few years – most recently, new fencing, a directory and updated signage. The annual endowment payout makes these improvements possible,” Rita Balicheck, cemetery board member, said. “Last year, we erected signage and mailboxes containing self-addressed envelopes for donations, which have already benefitted the cemetery. We are extremely pleased with our affiliation with Jones County Community Foundation and appreciate all it has helped us achieve."
Nonprofits and community members can create endowment funds at the foundation to benefit charitable causes or make donations to existing funds. Gifts of all sizes make a difference, and those who give $50 or more to an endowment fund at the Community Foundation are eligible for the generous Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit. Learn more and see a full list of options for charitable giving at dbqfoundation.org/jccf.