In response to a rising demand for counseling services, the Monticello Ministerial Association developed a short-term mental health reimbursement program to assist clients who are unable to meet annual deductibles or the under-insured requiring therapy services. A grant from the Jones County Community Foundation has helped support the delivery of these essential services.
In addition to the grant from the community foundation, funding support has also come from the United Church of Monticello and the ministerial association’s own budget. In 2021, the Monticello Ministerial Association assisted 21 individuals in need of counseling and gave $3,786 to support the cost of life-changing counseling.
Since January 2022, 10 clients have been served by the program, utilizing $1,550. The association partners with licensed therapists Nicole Monk-Stoneking at Sunrise Therapy & Counseling Services and Lauren Welter at Prairie Home Wellness and Counseling.
Therapists screen clients for health and financial needs and confidentially apply vouchers on their behalf. This process maintains patient confidentiality and empowers therapists to provide assistance up to $250 per client each year. Therapists have shared that, in some cases, these vouchers have provided for clients who otherwise would not have received services.
In its work, the ministerial association also partners with law enforcement, social service agencies, food providers and other organizations.
“We are called to serve others,” Pastor Wade Reddy said, who coordinates the program for the Ministerial Association. “This is one of many ways we do so, along with sharing food, providing support for shelter, working with local law enforcement and helping with transportation expenses.”
The ministerial association is a nonprofit that depends on local generosity to continue its service. Gifts can be mailed to PO Box 62, Monticello, IA. The community foundation works to understand local needs, build partnerships with leaders and organizations like the ministerial association and provide support.
“When Pastor Wade Reddy came to us on behalf of the Monticello Ministerial Association with the desire to provide financial assistance for mental health service needs, we were pleased to be able to offer the grant funding,” Rachel VonBehren, foundation board member, said.
Contact the community foundation to learn more about how to make an impact on mental wellness or other urgent needs in the community.