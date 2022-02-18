Multiple agencies responded to a grain bin rescue along Hwy. 1 in rural Mount Vernon on Friday, Feb. 18.
The calls for agencies to respond went out at 9:32 a.m. Friday morning. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, and emergency responders from the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Lisbon-Mount Vernon and Anamosa Ambulance Services, the Mount Vernon, Lisbon, Martelle, Anamosa, Solon, Mechanicsville and Springville Fire Departments and Lifeguard Air Ambulance responded to a grain bin accident at 1504 N Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a grain bin had ruptured and four persons were actively trapped, buried in the corn outside the bin. A grain bin rescue was initiated and crews and volunteers used skid loaders and other heavy equipment until 10:49 a.m., after all four persons were successfully rescued from the corn spill.
Hwy. 1 between Mount Vernon and Martelle was reduced to one lane of traffic, and eventually closed to traffic during portions of the rescue to allow more equipment to help with the grain removal.
Initial investigation determined that Jared Youngblut, 37, of Lisbon and Allen Mallie, 62, of Mount Vernon were setting up the grain bin to unload corn. When the outer door of the bin was opened, the corn inside the bin began to empty covering both men. Two people who witnessed the incident, Shaun Lambertsen, 49, of Martelle and Matt Hayek, 51, of Iowa City also became trapped in the corn when they stopped to help. Lambertsen and Hayek were rescued from the corn first, and Youngblut and Mallie were successfully rescued as the operation continued.
Mallie, Lambertsen and Hayek were assessed by medical personnel at the scene and released.
Youngblut was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.