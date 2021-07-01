Anamosa
The fireworks, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Anamosa, will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 at the football field.
Oxford Junction
The 2021 Oxford Junction 4th of July activities are being put on as part of a two-day event in conjunction with a celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary of their founding.
July 3rd
10 a.m. – Kids’ pedal pull weigh in
10:30 a.m. — Pedal pull and BB gun shoot
11:30 a.m. — Kiddie bike/scooter parade
12:30 p.m. – Kids’ games
Noon — Fire dept water ball fights/Kids’ waterball fights
12:30 p.m. — Cornhole tournament ($20 per team, 1st — 3rd prizes)
1 p.m. — Car show at the park
6-10 P.M. — Legion Dance
9 P.M. — Sportsman’s Dance (Dj)
July 4th
10 a.m. — All community church service at the park (bring your own chair)
3 p.m. — Parade line up at the elementary school
4 p.m. — Parade start
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Bingo for books/quarter bingo at the Legion
5:00-7:30 p.m.- Wapsi Park Board fried chicken dinner at the Legion
Flag Raising Ceremony
7:30/8 p.m. — Ceremony of town history
Fireworks display at dusk.