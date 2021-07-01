Anamosa

The fireworks, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Anamosa, will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 at the football field.

Oxford Junction

The 2021 Oxford Junction 4th of July activities are being put on as part of a two-day event in conjunction with a celebration of the town’s 150th anniversary of their founding.

July 3rd

10 a.m. – Kids’ pedal pull weigh in

10:30 a.m. — Pedal pull and BB gun shoot

11:30 a.m. — Kiddie bike/scooter parade

12:30 p.m. – Kids’ games

Noon — Fire dept water ball fights/Kids’ waterball fights

12:30 p.m. — Cornhole tournament ($20 per team, 1st — 3rd prizes)

1 p.m. — Car show at the park

6-10 P.M. — Legion Dance

9 P.M. — Sportsman’s Dance (Dj)

July 4th

10 a.m. — All community church service at the park (bring your own chair)

3 p.m. — Parade line up at the elementary school

4 p.m. — Parade start

4:30-7:30 p.m. — Bingo for books/quarter bingo at the Legion

5:00-7:30 p.m.- Wapsi Park Board fried chicken dinner at the Legion

Flag Raising Ceremony

7:30/8 p.m. — Ceremony of town history

Fireworks display at dusk.

