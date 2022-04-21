Delhi
Two candidates vying for a seat currently occupied by Sen. Chuck Grassley recently made their pitch to voters at Maquoketa Valley High School, where they discussed a myriad of topics ranging from the environment to foreign policy to agriculture.
Gearing up for the Democrats’ June 7 primary, Ret. Admiral Mike Franken and Dr. Glen Hurst participated in a nearly two-hour-long Q&A session with the audience before allotting some time at the end to speak with attendees individually. The Saturday afternoon event was a collaboration between Democratic groups in Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Abby Finkenauer, who was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, recently grabbed headlines after a judge ruled that just three invalid signatures dropped her below the threshold needed to appear on the primary ballot. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed that decision.
Before taking questions, each candidate was given some time to introduce themselves.
“I’m running for this seat because I want to see Iowa thrive, and we’re not thriving right now,” Hurst said. “The data is really clear — we’ve had a 25% population loss in rural Iowa in the last 40 years, we’ve got 40 hospitals listed as at high risk for closure, we have 900 bodies of water that are unsafe for consumption or recreation — these are the things that are necessary for Iowa to thrive.”
Hurst said that for the last four election cycles, Democrats have been running candidates that would have been considered Republicans 15 years ago and touted himself as the only true progressive running for the seat. Hurst said he believes he is the one who can excite the Democrats’ base by focusing on issues they care about, like the Green New Deal, Build Back Better and Medicare for all.
“We have bled people from the Democratic Party from our Democratic base, not from the moderate side of our party,” Hurst said. “We’ve lost those people who care about the environment, our sunshine movement, our Sierra Club members, we’ve lost those people who feel that healthcare is a human right, and it is far beyond time that we adjust our approach to health care and make access to health care possible for every person in this nation.”
Hurst said Democrats need a candidate they can unite around after the primary and believes he has the message that is going to help win the seat.
“And that message is not the message that our almost-Republicans have been putting out,” Hurst said. “You have progressive candidates and you have moderate candidates, and it’s up to you to decide what you believe in.”
Franken said he is the benefactor of an Iowa education and a military healthcare system, which he said every citizen of the country should have and told voters he can appeal to both Democrats and Independents and beat Grassley in a “resounding fashion.”
“I’m pro-democracy, and I’m certainly in this race because what happened on Jan. 6 is not over,” Franken said. “This is a time for serious candidates — internationally, from a trade policy perspective, for the future of agriculture in the state of Iowa, for the future of our children.”
If elected, Franken said he would be the most senior military officer in the history of the country to serve in the U.S. Senate, which he believes makes him a tough target for the GOP and makes this is a very winnable race for Democrats.
“Instead of being the backsliding party of 1950, we are leaning forward in ’22 and making it blue,” Franken said. “Those are just sayings — the way to win in this race is to talk more promising, to have better ideas, to have implementable policies and that’s the plan.
“Ultimately, we have a campaign that has the necessary funding to beat Chuck Grassley — we have the numbers, and we’re not going to beat him by a couple of points, we’re going to beat him substantially — Why? Because A) he needs it and B) Iowa needs it.”