Stone City
The Freedom Rock Tour, seeing each Freedom Rock in Iowa’s 99 counties, is a bucket list item for some. So, one of the newest rocks unveiled—the 98th out of 99—has already garnered attention from tourists and become a tourist destination in just a few short months.
The rock on one side highlights Military Highway 1, the first federally funded highway west of the Mississippi River. Grant Wood, who is buried just a few miles down the road in Anamosa’s Riverside Cemetery, is also depicted on that side alongside a tank to commemorate his service in World War I painting tanks.
The other side of the rock highlights veterans from every one of America’s conflicts from Jones County. The veterans depicted are: Israel Fisher of the Revolutionary War, Alexander Crawford from the War of 1812, William T. Shaw of both the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, Arthur McCullough from World War I, Pauline Quigley from World War I, Gale Edwards from World War II, Charles Ricklefs from the Korean War, William Rees from the Vietnam War, Becky DirksHaugsted from Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Craig Amundson 9/11 and Terryl Pasker Operation Enduring Freedom. The veterans are depicted around the perimeter of a folded flag.
For Freedom Rock aficionados, there are some striking attributes that make it stand out from its counterparts.
“They’re always impressed with how many veterans are on it. They didn’t realize that Grant Wood was a veteran and just the size and place of it, with it being in historic Stone City,” Becky DirksHaugsted, who’s on the Freedom Rock committee in addition to being one of the veterans depicted on the rock, said of the feedback they’ve gotten from those that have made the trip.
Even since its unveiling nearly four months ago, there have been some changes as the rock. A pentagonal shelter has already been erected to protect the structure thanks to corporate sponsors.
“Mike Deutmeyer and Weber Stone are our biggest advocates,” DirksHaugsted said, with the quarry located just across the road from the site of the rock.
The plans don’t stop there. Next, the plans are to install nine flagpoles to raise the national, state, POW and armed forces flags around the rock and landscaping, which will help to provide a paved walking path to help with the site’s accessibility—though more fundraising is needed, either through private funding or corporate sponsorships. In addition, the project has also received grant funding, being awarded funds from both the Anamosa and Jones County Community Foundations.
After that, plans are for the rock’s dedication bricks to be installed in time for Memorial Day.
“People can always apply to have a brick up,” DirksHaugsted said. “It doesn’t have to be a veteran. It can be in memory of someone or a family.”
Forms for the bricks are available at locations throughout the county.
Further down the road, a more permanent informational kiosk is on the agenda.
Donations can be sent to: Jones County Freedom Rock, c/o Citizens Savings Bank, 215 E. Main St. — Anamosa, IA 52205. Checks can be made payable to Jones County Freedom Rock. For more information or if you have any questions, call: Dennis Mulford: 319-462-0880 or Becky DirksHaugsted: 319-361-2728.