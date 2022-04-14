With a new name and a new physical education teacher, a familiar fundraiser continued raising funds for the American Heart Association.
Formerly Jump for Heart, the Kids’ Heart Challenge raised more than $8,000. The event the previous year broke records for retiring teacher Jeff Alderdyce with more than $13,000, but new teacher Colby Kleinhesselink was very pleased with how things went in year one.
“I knew it was a big tradition and just being able to continue that tradition is awesome,” he said. “It was a great experience for me, and the kids really get into it.”
This year, almost 100 students at the elementary participated.
Kleinhesselink said the assistance he got from the office staff was a huge help, as they handled a lot of the financial aspects of the fundraiser.
The name of the event was changed in order to be able to incorporate a multitude of different ways that students can get active from Jump Rope for Heart to Kids’ Heart Challenge. So, this year, in addition to jump roping, the event included other units for things like dancing.
“They’re being active, and they don’t even realize they’re being active, Kleinhesselink said. “So, I think that’s the really awesome thing about it. They’re realizing the can have fun with doing physical activity.”
Kids can win prizes by raising money, and the school can get money back to go toward the purchase of physical education equipment based on how much they raise.
It’s always an exciting event, and one both teachers and students will remain looking forward to on an annual basis. Kleinhesselink said the questions about the fundraiser and whether it would continue started immediately upon him taking the job.
“I’m already looking forward to next year,” he said.