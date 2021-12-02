Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services and Interim Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Kelly Garcia and Iowa District 31 Representative Lee Hein are set to tour the new UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Purdue University Global Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation on Monday, Dec. 13.
The Center provides state-of-the-art simulation rooms staged as hospital areas, which hosts realistic immersive learning exercises, allowing students and JRMC team members to practice a variety of skills and scenarios often occurring in healthcare fields. Students and team members are led in de-briefing sessions following a simulation, which allows them to a watch video playback of the simulation and strategize best-outcome, patient treatment plans.
During their visit, Garcia and Hein will be accompanied Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO; Michelle Niermann, UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids president and CEO; UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids Board Chair Charlie Becker; Ashley Thompson, UnityPoint Health Government Relations director; Deanna Cook, JRMC chief nursing officer and Joanie Copper, JRMC patient care educator.
“We’re honored to have Director Garcia and Representative Hein tour our new Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation,” Eric Briesemeister, CEO of JRMC, said. “We are proud of the new center. We are pleased to have this opportunity to show off our new facility and explain to how we are helping improve healthcare in Jones County and throughout eastern Iowa by training the next and current generation of caregivers in the region.”