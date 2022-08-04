The 2022 Jones County Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Committee Grant Review Meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Interested individuals are invited to attend. Members of the Jones County REAP Committee will meet in the Central Park Nature Centers Lower-Level Meeting Room to review and sign proposed 2022 Jones County REAP Project applications.
The meeting agenda will include election of Jones County REAP Committee officers, review of grants being submitted and input and recommendations on any proposed projects. Review and recommendations by local REAP committees is required for state REAP Grant Application submittal.
To date, over $4 million REAP dollars have benefited Jones County historic preservation, native roadside vegetation management, soil and water conservation, community trails, land management, city parks and county conservation board area acquisition and management. For a downloadable information sheet on REAP projects in Jones County, or to find REAP Project Applications, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP and https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/support/. For more information on the Jones County REAP Committee or for organizations or community representatives to sign up for a grant review time slot, contact Michele Olson at 319-481-7987.