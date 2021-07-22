Speaking with the Journal-Eureka as part of his weekly Capitol Hill Report July 12, Sen. Chuck Grassley discussed recent progress on the matters of cattle market transparency and the back up with slaughterhouses.
Recently, Grassley held a hearing to discuss price transparency. U.S Department of Agriculture announced a $650 million investment to expand the meat processing capacity and initiatives to strengthen the Packers and Stockyards Act to fight unfair practices, including ensuring fair pricing and access for farmers to new markets.
According to the USDA press release, the $650 million is part of the Build Back Better initiative, which will use funds from the American Rescue Plan. The funds, “will provide grants, loans, and technical assistance to address concentration within the meat and poultry sectors and relieve supply chain bottlenecks by supporting new meat and poultry processing facilities.” Funds will also be made available to help smaller plants survive and expand.
While Grassley said it doesn’t do exactly what his legislation seeks to address or what beef industry members from across the state talked to him about in a town hall in Jones County in May, he thought it was a good step.
“I want to thank [Agriculture] Secretary Tom Vilsack for a very aggressive approach for bringing more competition to agriculture,” he said. “We generally accept the proposition that government ought to stay out of regulating business, but the government does have a responsibility to make sure the marketplace is working.
“I think Vilsack’s actions, which I applaud, move in the direction of making sure our government is a fair referee in our free market system.”
During the interview, Grassley also spoke on unrest in Cuba, stepped-up basis, cameras in the courtroom, FHFA IG, Commodity Futures Trading Commission whistleblower fund, Social Security Administrator Andrew Saul and Grassley’s veterans’ fellowship.