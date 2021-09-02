As part of his Capitol Hill Report, Sen. Chuck Grassley answered questions covering a wide range of topics Aug. 26.
Grassley discussed his support of the bipartisan infrastructure plan, saying there was some misrepresentation and that everything in the $1 trillion package was targeted at infrastructure, whether that be roads or internet connection.
Grassley said he didn’t understand the outrage at the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure package given that when President Trump was in office, that proposed package was $2 trillion. The House of Representatives is slated to vote on the package later in September.
The House of Representatives recently passed new voting rights legislation, and Grassley explained why he opposed the legislation.
“For 240 years, states have made most of the decisions in regard to elections. The one obvious exception is we have universal election dates for the president and Congress, but beyond that, most of it’s been left to the states. We think that’s the way it should be,” Grassley said, going on to cite a specific provision of the law which would allow candidates to receive $6 from the treasury for every dollar contributed by a “small contributor.”
Ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal date, Grassley said there’s one thing he’s monitoring in Afghanistan.
“Getting every American out and getting every Afghan that collaborated with the American in the Afhanistan effort out, so their life is not in danger,” Grassley said. “If this doesn’t happen and anybody dies as a result of it, it’s going to be Biden’s fault. And he’s handled this thing very irresponsibly.”
Grassley said he’s still undecided on whether or not to run again but will be making a decision in the next couple of months.
Other topics discussed included the senator’s 99 County Tour, set to finish Sept. 1, and fentanyl.